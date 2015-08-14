Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 14

- The New Orleans Saints players will be taking the day off of training camp presented by Verizon on Friday, Aug. 14.
- The Saints opened the preseason Thursday, Aug. 13 in Baltimore. Review the New Orleans Saints-Baltimore Ravens notebook.
- Check out postgame interviews with rookies Andrus Peat and Garrett Grayson on their NFL debuts.
- We will have a new edition of the Black and Blue Report on Friday. It should post around noon central and you can find it here.
- The Saints will return to practice Saturday afternoon. There will be no morning practice Saturday.