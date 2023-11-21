Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, Nov. 21

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 21:
- The Saints have the day off and many will be out and about in the community. NewOrleansSaints.com will have photo coverage from several of their events throughout the day.
- The Saints sit at 5-5 in the lead of the NFC South. Their upcoming opponent the Atlanta Falcons are currently just behind them at 4-6. Check out the standings.
- With wide receiver Michael Thomasdealing with an injury, the Saints will need wide receiver Chris Olave to continue producing. Through 10 games Olave leads the team with 657 yards. See who leads the Saints in other stats.
The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Rouses Markets to host food drives to benefit food banks across the Gulf Coast in November. Saints legend Randall Gay appeared at the latest event in Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, Nov. 17 along with Saints Cheer Krewe members.