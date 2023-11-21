Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, Nov. 21

Nov 21, 2023 at 09:12 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 21:

  1. The Saints have the day off and many will be out and about in the community. NewOrleansSaints.com will have photo coverage from several of their events throughout the day.
  2. The Saints sit at 5-5 in the lead of the NFC South. Their upcoming opponent the Atlanta Falcons are currently just behind them at 4-6. Check out the standings.
  3. With wide receiver Michael Thomasdealing with an injury, the Saints will need wide receiver Chris Olave to continue producing. Through 10 games Olave leads the team with 657 yards. See who leads the Saints in other stats.
  4. To watch a replay of the Saints first 10 games as well as other exclusive coverage, check out NFL+.
  5. To keep up with all the Saints coverage throughout the week as they prepare to take on their NFC South rival, download the Saints mobile app.

Photos: Saints, Rouses Markets host 2023 food drive in Baton Rouge, LA

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Rouses Markets to host food drives to benefit food banks across the Gulf Coast in November. Saints legend Randall Gay appeared at the latest event in Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, Nov. 17 along with Saints Cheer Krewe members.

