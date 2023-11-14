Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, Nov. 14

Saints head into bye week

Nov 14, 2023 at 09:20 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 14:

  1. The New Orleans Saints head into their bye week for the 2023 NFL season. In the 2022 season, the Saints went into their bye in week 14, then won three out of their final four games on the season.
  2. Stay tuned NewOrleansSaints.com to see coverage from any community events the Saints may participate in as they so often do on Tuesdays.
  3. The Saints next opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, also are on their bye. So the key game to keep an eye on for the Saints in the NFC South for week 11 will be when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 19. Check out the standings here.
  4. Our Expert Analysis video breakdown presented by Microsoft Surface releases later in the day. While you wait for the latest, catch up on last week's episode.
  5. Our Best of the Saints Vikings photo coverage begins later in the day with the best photos of the Saints offense.

Photos: Saints legend Steve Gleason hosts 2023 Gleason Gras

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason hosted the 11th annual Gleason Gras, an evening of live music, auctions, and great New Orleans food at Generations Hall in New Orleans on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The event is held to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation's mission to improve life for people living with ALS.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
1 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
3 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
4 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
5 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
6 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
7 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
8 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
9 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
10 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
11 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
12 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
13 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
14 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
15 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
16 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
17 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
18 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
19 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
20 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
21 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
22 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
23 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
24 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
25 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
26 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
27 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
28 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
29 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
30 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
31 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
32 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
33 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
34 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
35 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
36 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
37 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
38 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
39 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
40 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
41 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
42 / 42

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
