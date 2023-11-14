Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, Nov. 14

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 14:
- The New Orleans Saints head into their bye week for the 2023 NFL season. In the 2022 season, the Saints went into their bye in week 14, then won three out of their final four games on the season.
- Stay tuned NewOrleansSaints.com to see coverage from any community events the Saints may participate in as they so often do on Tuesdays.
- The Saints next opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, also are on their bye. So the key game to keep an eye on for the Saints in the NFC South for week 11 will be when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 19. Check out the standings here.
- Our Expert Analysis video breakdown presented by Microsoft Surface releases later in the day. While you wait for the latest, catch up on last week's episode.
- Our Best of the Saints Vikings photo coverage begins later in the day with the best photos of the Saints offense.
New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason hosted the 11th annual Gleason Gras, an evening of live music, auctions, and great New Orleans food at Generations Hall in New Orleans on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The event is held to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation's mission to improve life for people living with ALS.