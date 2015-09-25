Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about Saints quarterback Luke McCown

McCown will start Sunday vs. the Panthers

Sep 25, 2015 at 06:29 AM
  1. Luke McCown will be making his first start for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers.
  1. McCown has started nine games in his 12-year NFL career, four with Cleveland, three with Tampa Bay and two with Jacksonville.
  1. For his career, McCown is 184 for 317 for 2,035 yards with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  1. His last game action at quarterback was in 2011 for Jacksonville when he started two of the four games he appeared in. He did attempt one pass for the Saints in 2013 on a fake punt at Carolina on Dec. 22. It was incomplete.
  1. McCown attended Louisiana Tech and his older brother Josh is a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.
