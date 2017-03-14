Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about new Saints defensive end Alex Okafor

The unrestricted free agent agreed to a one-year contract with the Saints.

Mar 14, 2017 at 06:47 AM

  1. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round (103 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.
  1. Okafor's NFL Debut was against the Saints on September 22, 2013 where he registered one special teams tackle.
  1. In his senior season at Texas, Okafor led the league and tied for ninth in the nation with 12.5 sacks, as that total ranked seventh on the school season-record list and were the most sacks by a Longhorn since Tony Degrate posted 13 sacks in 1984.
  1. While at Texas, Okafor shared the team's Clyde Littlefield Most Spirited Defensive Player Award and Joseph W. Moore Tenacity Award for Defense and Team Captain Award with Saints teammate Kenny Vaccaro.
  1. Okafor was rated as the nation's top DE after totaling 131 tackles and 20 sacks in his final two seasons at Pflugerville High School in Texas. He was also a first-team 5A All-State selection by the Associated Press and the Texas Sports Writers Association as a senior.
