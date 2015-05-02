Five things to know about New Orleans Saints Saturday draft picks

Associated Press photos of new Saints LB Davis Tull.
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Davis Tull:
- Played college football at Tennessee-Chattanooga.
- Drafted in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.
- Originally from Knoxville, Tenn.
- Selected as a first-team Associated Press All-American
- Posted 58 tackles for the 2014 season.

Five things to know about new Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison:
- Played college football at Fresno State.
- Drafted in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.
- Originally from Scottsdale, Ariz.
- He was a three-time All-Mountain West selection.
- He has 61 career tackles.

Five things to know about new Saints CB Damian Swann:
- Played college football at Georgia.
- Drafted in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.
- Originally from Atlanta.
- He was selected on The Associated Press' Second Team All-SEC.
- He had 65 total tackles for 2014 season.

Five things to know about new Saints RB Marcus Murphy:
- Played college football at Missouri.
- Drafted in the seventh round (230th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.
- Originally from DeSoto, Texas
- He had 17 touchdowns at Missouri.
- He had 924 rushing yards in the 2014 season.