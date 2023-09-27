Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 27

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 27:
- The Saints will have practice open to the media today. Dennis Allen will have a press conference with reporters. NewOrleansSaints.com will have live coverage of media availability at 3 p.m. and video coverage of interviews after.
- The first Injury Report powered by LA CAT comes out later in the day. NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of the injury reports throughout the week.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast comes out later in the day with Erin Summers and John DeShazier. The last episode recapped the game against the Green Bay Packers in week 3.
- If you want to watch a replay of the Saints first three games or replays from games around the league, get NFL + for that as well as access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more.
- The Saints head into the matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sporting a 39-23 all-time record against the franchise and a 21-13 record in home games.