Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 20

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 20:
- The Saints will have practice open to the media today with players being available following including a press conference with quarterback Derek Carr (4) at 4:30 p.m. which NewOrleansSaints.com will have live coverage of.
- A new episode of the New Orleans Saints podcast comes out today. Stay tuned to see who the guest is for the episode.
- The first Injury Report powered by LA Cat will come out later today. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com or the Saints App for that information.
- A new episode of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers will be out later in the day.
- Stay Tuned for the best photo coverage of the week. At noon, the best photos of the Saints offense from their week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers will be released.
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' 20-17 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.