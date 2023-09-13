Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 13

Saints continue preparations for Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers

Sep 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Photos: Best of Saints Offense vs. Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their week 1 clash against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10, 2023.

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the pregame warmups from the New Orleans Saints ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 13:

  1. Our best of photo coverage from the New Orleans Saints clash against the Tennessee Titans continues with the best photos of the Saints defense coming out at noon.
  2. Another episode of the Saints Podcast releases later in the day. Catch up on the last episode where John DeShazier, Erin Summers and Nola.com columnist Rod Walker talk about the Saints win over the Titans.
  3. To check out all the Saints info you need from media coverage to standings and statistics as you prepare for the Saints Monday Night Football battle against the Panthers on Sept. 18, download the Saints App.
  4. Saints linebacker ﻿D'Marco Jackson﻿ visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Check out the photo gallery on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  5. A new viewing option available to Saints fans this season is NFL+. Get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more.

