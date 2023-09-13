Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 13

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their week 1 clash against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10, 2023.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 13:
- Our best of photo coverage from the New Orleans Saints clash against the Tennessee Titans continues with the best photos of the Saints defense coming out at noon.
- Another episode of the Saints Podcast releases later in the day. Catch up on the last episode where John DeShazier, Erin Summers and Nola.com columnist Rod Walker talk about the Saints win over the Titans.
- To check out all the Saints info you need from media coverage to standings and statistics as you prepare for the Saints Monday Night Football battle against the Panthers on Sept. 18, download the Saints App.
- Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Check out the photo gallery on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- A new viewing option available to Saints fans this season is NFL+. Get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more.