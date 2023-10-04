Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 4

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1 in the Caesars Superdome.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 4:
- The Saints will have practice open to the media and NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of player interviews for the day. Quarterback Derek Carr is scheduled to speak live at 3 p.m.
- The first injury report powered by LA CAT of the week for the game against the New England Patriots comes out later in the afternoon.
- With the return to practice comes the return of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers coming out this evening.
- NFL + offers coverage of the entire NFL this season which includes access to live local and primetime games on mobile, game replays, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more.
- The Best of Saints Defense photo coverage comes out later in the day. Also, check out the best photos of the Saints offense.