Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 4

Saints return to practice in preparation for New England Patriots game on Oct. 8

Oct 04, 2023 at 08:59 AM

Photos: Best of Saints Offense vs. Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1 in the Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame warm-ups from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 30

Check out the pregame warm-ups from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
3 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).
4 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Taysom Hill (7).
5 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Taysom Hill (7).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).
7 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).
8 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).
17 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).
18 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13).
20 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13).
21 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).
24 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13).
26 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
27 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
28 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
29 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).
30 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Alvin Kamara (41).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 4:

  1. The Saints will have practice open to the media and NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of player interviews for the day. Quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ is scheduled to speak live at 3 p.m.
  2. The first injury report powered by LA CAT of the week for the game against the New England Patriots comes out later in the afternoon.
  3. With the return to practice comes the return of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers coming out this evening.
  4. NFL + offers coverage of the entire NFL this season which includes access to live local and primetime games on mobile, game replays, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more.
  5. The Best of Saints Defense photo coverage comes out later in the day. Also, check out the best photos of the Saints offense.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 3

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 2

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 29

Saints head into final practice in preparation for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 28

Saints practicing again in preparation for NFC South bout against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 27

New Orleans Saints head to practice ahead of division matchup against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 26

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 25

Saints look to rebound following 18-17 loss to Green Bay Packers
news

Five things to know about the Saints for Sunday, Sept. 24

Saints look to move to 3-0 with win over Green Bay Packers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 22

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 21

Saints practice again as team prepares to head up to Green Bay to take on Packers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 20

Saints begin practices in preparation for Sept. 24 matchup against Green Bay Packers
Advertising