Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 27

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 27:
- The Saints practice in preparation for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After practice quarterback Derek Carr will speak with the media and you can watch it live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints Mobile App or Saints social media.
- After practice, the team will release the first Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT for the week. Stay tuned for the release of the latest info on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Also be sure to check out the Saints Practice Report which will releases later this evening after practice.
- The Saints Podcast returns later today hosted by Erin Summers and John DeShazier. Catch the latest episode when it releases.
- The Best Photos of the Saints Defense vs the Los Angeles Rams photo gallery releases this morning. Be sure to check it out and catch up on the best photos of the Saints offense.
Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
1 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3