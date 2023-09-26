Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 26

Sep 26, 2023 at 09:07 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 26:

  1. The Saints have the day off and that means they'll be out and about in the community. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com to see where they go to. Last Tuesday, defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ went to Bishop McManus Academy and defensive tackle ﻿Bryan Bresee﻿ visited the Ochsner Hospital for Children.
  2. Our best of photo coverage from the Saints game against the Green Bay Packers starts this week with the Best of the Saints offense releasing at 12 p.m. later in the day.
  3. Catch up on our Expert Analysis presented by Microsoft Surface as John DeShazier breaks down wide receiver/return specialist ﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿'s 76-yard punt return touchdown.
  4. A new episode of the Saints Podcast was released on Monday recapping the game against the Green Bay Packers.
  5. If you want to watch a replay of the Saints game against the Packers or replays from games around the league, get NFL + for that as well as access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more.

Photos: Saints, Ochsner Baptist Hospital host blood drive

Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe and Sir Saint joined Ochsner Baptist Hospital in hosting a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 25.

New Orleans Saints
