Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 12

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 12:
- NewOrleansSaints.com will begin their best of photo coverage of the game against the Tennessee Titans with a best of the Saints offense at 12 p.m. Check out all the game photos on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Quarterback Derek Carr finished his Saints debut completing 23 of 33 passing attempts for 305 yards and a touchdown. NewOrleansSaints.com will have a Next Gen Stats video showcasing Carr's most unlikely receptions posted at 10 a.m.
- With the Saints off practice, be on the lookout for coverage from community events Saints players might attend on NewOrleansSaints.com and Saints social media channels. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan got an early start when he visited Green Park Elementary School on Monday.
- Saints linebacker Demario Davis lead the team with 10 tackles including nine solo tackles in the win against the Saints. His victory came before he suited up for the game though as he detailed in his postgame press conference.
- The Saints start practicing Wednesday in preparation for the game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday, Sept. 18 at 6:15 p.m. To keep up with coverage leading up to the game while on the go, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.
Fans get ready for the Week 1 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Jermon Bushrood.