Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 3

Oct 03, 2023 at 08:59 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 3:

  1. The Saints have Tuesday off so stay tuned to see where in the community they end up. Last week, Bryan Bresee visited the American Cancer Society Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge, Cameron Jordan and COX unveiled a computer lab refurbishment at Columbia Parc, Rashid Shaheed﻿, Alontae Taylor and D'Marco Jackson visited the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center and more.
  2. General Manager Mickey Loomis will appear on the Saints Hour on WWL Radio later Oct. 3. NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of Loomis' interview.
  3. The Best of photo coverage from the Saints game against the Buccaneers begins later today with the Best of Saints Offense photo gallery.
  4. The last time the Saints played their upcoming opponent the New England Patriots was Sept. 26, 2023. The Saints came away with a 28-13 victory in the contest in Gillette Stadium behind running back Alvin Kamara﻿'s 89 yards on the ground and 29 through the air including a touchdown reception.
  5. If you want to watch a replay of the Saints game or replays from games around the league, get NFL + which also includes access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more.

Photos: Entertainment | Saints vs. Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 1, 2023.

New Orleans Saints
