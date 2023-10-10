Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 10

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 10:
- The Saints Best Of photo coverage of the Saints 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 8 begins this week with the best photos of the Saints offense released later in the day. Check out all the game action photos on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The Saints have the day off so stay tuned to see what community events the organization may have. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan got started early visiting the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9.
- Running back Alvin Kamara became the Saints all-time touchdown leader after rushing in a two-yard score against the Patriots, his 73rd career touchdown. NewOrleansSaints.com will be releasing a compilation of every single touchdown Kamara has recorded in his career. Stay tuned to relive all 73.
- For those looking to relive other Saints moments, NFL + offers coverage of the entire NFL this season which includes access to live local and primetime games on mobile, game replays, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more.
- Kamara's 73rd touchdown put him into a tie for 100th place on the all-time NFL touchdown leaders.
New Orleans Saints defensive end