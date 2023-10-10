Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 10

The Saints return home after a 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots

Oct 10, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 10:

  1. The Saints Best Of photo coverage of the Saints 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 8 begins this week with the best photos of the Saints offense released later in the day. Check out all the game action photos on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. The Saints have the day off so stay tuned to see what community events the organization may have. Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ got started early visiting the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9.
  3. Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ became the Saints all-time touchdown leader after rushing in a two-yard score against the Patriots, his 73rd career touchdown. NewOrleansSaints.com will be releasing a compilation of every single touchdown Kamara has recorded in his career. Stay tuned to relive all 73.
  4. For those looking to relive other Saints moments, NFL + offers coverage of the entire NFL this season which includes access to live local and primetime games on mobile, game replays, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more.
  5. Kamara's 73rd touchdown put him into a tie for 100th place on the all-time NFL touchdown leaders.

Photos: Cam Jordan visits Dryades YMCA | Random Acts of Kindness

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
1 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
2 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
3 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
4 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
5 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
6 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
7 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
8 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
9 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
10 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
11 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
12 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
13 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
14 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
15 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
16 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
17 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
18 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
19 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
20 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
21 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
22 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.
23 / 23

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited the Dryades YMCA on Monday, Oct. 9. He spent the morning reading with the kids and playing some games.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 9

The Saints return home after a 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 6

Saints head into Friday practice as game against New England Patriots on Oct. 8 looms
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 5

Saints practice again in preparation for game against New England Patriots on Oct. 8
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 4

Saints return to practice in preparation for New England Patriots game on Oct. 8
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 3

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 2

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 29

Saints head into final practice in preparation for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 28

Saints practicing again in preparation for NFC South bout against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 27

New Orleans Saints head to practice ahead of division matchup against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 26

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 25

Saints look to rebound following 18-17 loss to Green Bay Packers
Advertising