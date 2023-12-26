Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 26

Dec 26, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 26:

  1. The New Orleans Saints are preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of Sunday, Dec. 31. The Saints need to defeat the Buccaneers to maintain their playoff hopes. Check out the NFC South standings.
  2. Saints Coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media at 1 p.m. Saints fans can watch Allen live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. After Allen speaks, the locker room will be open to the media where Saints players are expected to meet with the media. Catch the interviews when they are posted on NewOrleansSaints.com, Saints YouTube or the Saints Mobile App.
  4. The Best Photos of the Saints Offense vs the Los Angeles Rams photo gallery releases later in the day. Check back on NewOrleansSaints.com to view the latest photo galleries.
  5. Be sure to check out NFL+ for a replay of all the games from this past weekend as well as other exclusive NFL coverage.

Photos: Best of Saints players' 2023 holiday community events

Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints players making a difference in the New Orleans community during the 2023 holiday season.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited at the new Boys and Girls Club location in New Orleans on Tuesday, December 19. He helped them craft holiday art, danced, and played games, and he provided dinner and Christmas gifts for each child
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed visited at the new Boys and Girls Club location in New Orleans on Tuesday, December 19. He helped them craft holiday art, danced, and played games, and he provided dinner and Christmas gifts for each child

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu spent time on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 having dinner with 10 families from Son of a Saint, getting to know each one. He then surprised them all by fulfilling their Christmas wish lists.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to host a holiday toy giveaway at the Central City Senior Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, and safety Johnathan Abram visited Ochsner Children's hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan's God Iz Love Foundation hosted a Christmas Kicks Shopping Spree at Sneaker Politics for kids from Youth Empowerment Project on Monday, December 11, 2023.
New Orleans Saints players Cameron Jordan, Khalen Saunders, Cesar Ruiz, and legend Michael Lewis teamed up with prominent New Orleans chefs and NOCCA students for a cooking competition featuring Dairy Max products and meals on Tuesday, December 5.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosted a holiday shopping spree for local Boys and Girls Club youth on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
