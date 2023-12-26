Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 26

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 26:
- The New Orleans Saints are preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of Sunday, Dec. 31. The Saints need to defeat the Buccaneers to maintain their playoff hopes. Check out the NFC South standings.
- Saints Coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media at 1 p.m. Saints fans can watch Allen live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- After Allen speaks, the locker room will be open to the media where Saints players are expected to meet with the media. Catch the interviews when they are posted on NewOrleansSaints.com, Saints YouTube or the Saints Mobile App.
- The Best Photos of the Saints Offense vs the Los Angeles Rams photo gallery releases later in the day. Check back on NewOrleansSaints.com to view the latest photo galleries.
- Be sure to check out NFL+ for a replay of all the games from this past weekend as well as other exclusive NFL coverage.
Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints players making a difference in the New Orleans community during the 2023 holiday season.
1 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
2 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
3 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
4 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
5 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
6 / 30
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
7 / 30
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
8 / 30
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
9 / 30
Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
10 / 30
Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
11 / 30
Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
12 / 30
Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
13 / 30
Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
14 / 30
Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
15 / 30
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
16 / 30
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
17 / 30
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
18 / 30
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
19 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
20 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
21 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
22 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
23 / 30
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
24 / 30
Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
25 / 30
Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
26 / 30
Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
27 / 30
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
28 / 30
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
29 / 30
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
30 / 30
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3