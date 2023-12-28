Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 28

Dec 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 28:

  1. The Saints practice again as the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nears. After practice, the Saints coordinators will speak with the media and you can watch video of the interviews later in the day on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. The Best of Saints Fans vs the Los Angeles Rams photo gallery releases this morning. While you wait, check out the best photos of the Saints offense and the Saints defense.
  3. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is the Saints nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. NewOrleansSaints.com will release a video today on what makes him the Saints nominee for Man of the Year.
  4. This, you can check out the latest episode of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers. Catch up on Wednesday's practice report as well.
  5. Be sure to download the Saints App to keep up with all the Saints news as the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nears.

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
26 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
27 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
28 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
29 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
30 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 27

Saints return to practice to prepare to take on NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 26

news

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 22

news

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 21

Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football
news

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 20

news

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 19

Saints begin practicing to take on Los Angeles Rams
news

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 18

Saints defeated the Giants 24-6
news

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 17

Saints will play host to New York Giants at noon
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Friday, Dec. 15

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Dec. 14

Saints head into second practice of the week as game against Giants nears
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 13

Saints begin practices in preparation for game against New York Giants
Advertising