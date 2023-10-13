Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 13

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 13:
- The New Orleans Saints will have their last practice of the week today in preparation for their game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 15. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will address the media at 1:45 p.m. You can watch the stream live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube page, and the Saints social media channels.
- Interviews with select players from the locker room will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the afternoon.
- The final injury report of Week 6 will be posted after practice on Friday. Keep an eye on NewOrleansSaints.com to see who has been ruled IN/OUT of Sunday's game. If you missed Thursday's, catch up here.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast will be released later in the day with guest Jordan Howden. If you missed the previous episode with Saints Legend Malcolm Jenkins, you can catch it here.
- Another episode of the Saints Practice report comes out later in the day. You can watch the most recent episode on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Catch the best 15 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 5 game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 8 in Gillette Stadium.