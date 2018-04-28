Five things to know about Natrell Jamerson, the Saints fifth-round pick

Five things to know about Natrell Jamerson, selected by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday in the fifth round with the 164th pick of the 2018 NFL draft.

1. Jamerson moved to safety in his senior season at Wisconsin and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by posting 51 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a score), and 10 pass breakups.

At the NFL Combine he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, bench-pressed 225 pounds 25 times, jumped 35.5 inches in the vertical jump and 120 inches in the broad jump.

3. The safety is a Florida native who went to Wisconsin as a three-star receiver recruit after earning first-team Class 6A All-State honors his senior season at Vanguard High School in Ocala. Jamerson was a teammate with current Saints defensive back P.J. Williams.

4. Jamerson is 5 feet 11 and weighs 201 pounds.