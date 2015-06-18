Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five takeaways from Sean Payton's Thursday press conference

Final meeting with the press until training camp

Jun 18, 2015 at 05:52 AM
  1. Coach Sean Payton said following Thursday's practice there would be a team meeting and he would remind everyone to stay on top of their condiitioning and weight. "Most of these guys understand that," Payton said. He said the members of this year's draft class have to attend a mandatory NFL rookie symposium next week and then will return to the facility about four weeks later.  
  1. Payton priased the fans for coming out this week to support the team and watch practice in warm conditions. "We've got, I think, the best fan base in the world," Payton said.
  1. When asked about the addition of senior defensive assistant Dennis Allen to the team, Payton said: "His value is extremely important. Great acquisition for us."
  1. Payton lauded Sarah Thomas, who will be the NFL's first female official this season. "She's going to do well," Payton said. "She's going to be outstanding. ... She's ready" Thomas was part of a group of officials who worked minicamp this week and Thomas has worked Saints training camp practices since 2006.
  1. Payton cut short the final practice by almost an hour. The players won't be back until they report for training camp the final week of July. The first practice is July 30 at The Greenbrier.
