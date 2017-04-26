Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five takeaways from Saints GM Mickey Loomis' pre-draft press conference

Loomis: 'It's a really deep draft'

Apr 26, 2017 at 03:46 AM

New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis met with the media Wednesday morning for nearly 25 minutes to answer questions about the 2017 NFL draft, which starts with the first round Thursday at 7 p.m.

Some takeaways from the press conference:

  1. Loomis said the team is excited to have five picks in the first three rounds and that the team "views this as a pretty deep draft."
  1. Loomis said the draft is especially deep on the defensive side and at running back. Loomis also said the team doesn't pick players totally based on need, citing the selections of former running back Deuce McAllister and former defensive end Will Smith as non-need picks that turned out great for the Saints.
  1. While some high-profile players available to be drafted have had some off-the-field incidents Loomis said there are no more than in years past and that "there are a lot of really high character people in this draft."
  1. When asked about the addition of former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday, Loomis said the team needs multiple running backs and has always used all the running backs on the roster under Coach Sean Payton. Loomis said the team might be less inclined to take a running back in the draft following Peterson's addition but "we need to get in and see who is available."
  1. When asked about trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots earlier this year Loomis said it was just about trying to get better as a team (the Saints picked up the No. 32 overall draft selection in the trade).
