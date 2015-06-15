Five storylines to watch at New Orleans Saints minicamp

- Cornerback Delvin Breaux seems to be making a mark in the secondary, as in, he worked with the first-team defense during OTAs last week, opposite Keenan Lewis, as Brandon Browner was held out of the workout. Breaux seems to have picked up his responsibilities quickly, and his ball skills are impressive. There's room for him in the New Orleans Saints' secondary and as of now, it doesn't look like he's wasting his opportunity to play in the NFL for his hometown team.
- He says he's playing faster. Here's a chance for Saints fans to see if that's possible for receiver Brandin Cooks, who's more comfortable and less mentally encumbered as he enters his second season. The Saints are expecting a big season out of Cooks, and he appears to be ready for increased opportunities. He showed some flashes of what he could do last year, so now the expectation is that he'll do it more consistently as he remains free of injury.
- The Ben Grubbs trade opened the door for Tim Lelito to step in at left guard. So far, so good for the former undrafted player. The Saints have to feel they have four knowns along the offensive line in tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief, right guard Jahri Evans (all of whom started last season) and center Max Unger (a former Pro Bowler who was the key figure in the Jimmy Graham trade). Lelito actually is somewhat of a known, because he's entering his third season in New Orleans and has been a spot starter at center and right guard. But left guard is the position he said he played at Grand Valley State and it looks like that'll be his job with the Saints this season.
- Stephone Anthony could be the rookie that contributes most this season. The inside linebacker has looked like he belongs during OTAs. David Hawthorne and Ramon Humber are the incumbents, with Hawthorne being the play-caller for the defense and an entrenched starter. But Anthony doesn't figure to sit for long and given that the Saints defense has been simplified, it should give Anthony, the second of New Orleans' two first-round picks, a quicker path to the defensive huddle.
- The Saints picked up defensive tackle Kevin Williams, so media and fans will get their first look at him during the minicamp. Coach Sean Payton has said that it's difficult to evaluate linemen during OTAs and minicamp because of the absence of contact, so no one should go overboard over what they see (or don't see) from Williams. We do know that from his stints in Minnesota and Seattle that he's a load on the line who can manhandle opponents on the interior. He'll be 35 in August, so the Saints (obviously) are hoping that he has something left in the tank.