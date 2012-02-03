Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Additional Games for NFL Network's Thursday Night Football

The Saints played in Chicago on a NFL Network Thursday Night game on Dec. 11, 2008

Feb 03, 2012 at 04:01 AM
saints_nflnetwork_article.jpg

NFL Network will televise five additional regular-season games in 2012 as part of its Thursday Night Football package, NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL announced today.

The Thursday Night Football schedule on NFL Network will now feature 13 games, all on Thursdays, from Weeks 2-15 (skipping Week 12). In previous years, the NFLN slate included at least one Saturday night game.  NBC will televise the Thursday night game on Thanksgiving in Week 12, in addition to the NFL Kickoff game.

"Adding these games to the NFL Network schedule will give more players, teams, and cities the primetime stage," Commissioner Goodell said.  "Our fans can now get an early start on the NFL weekend in the season's first 15 weeks."

With the expansion of the Thursday Night Football schedule, all 32 NFL teams will now play at least one primetime game in 2012.  In addition, every club will play on one Thursday following a Sunday game.

Also in 2012, NFL Network will unveil a new Spanish-language NFL RedZone channel.  NFL RedZone, produced by NFL Network, debuted in 2009 and whips around to every NFL game on Sunday afternoons, delivering the touchdowns and most exciting moments as they happen. The channel keeps fans up-to-date in real time, switching from game to game with live look-ins, highlights and a chance to see the important plays.

Thursday Night Football averaged a record 6.2 million viewers in 2011 (not including over-the-air stations) – topping the average playoff viewership of other sports on cable. TNF has doubled average viewership from its inaugural season in 2006 (3.1 million viewers).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense preparing to face confident Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew

'One of his biggest traits is  not even physical. I think it's his mental fortitude and his mental toughness'
news

Carl Granderson continues to blossom at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'He's a big athlete, looks like a big running back out there. He runs around like a linebacker'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr aims to keep emotions in check

Carr: 'I think, with a little bit of the frustration of losing, I've let that get the best of me'
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave full participant in Wednesday's practice

Coach Dennis Allen: 'He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he's just got to slow down'
news

New Orleans Saints reset with extra days off, turn eyes to improving all three phases

'We had a lot of conversations with a lot of different people, things that we need to do better. We know that we have to play better. So we will'
news

New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense

'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side

'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
news

New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars

'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'
news

New Orleans Saints fast-track recuperation with Thursday game in sight

'It's the next game up, you've got to be ready to go. Ain't no excuses, just find a way'
news

New Orleans Saints red zone issues reared head again against Texans

'We have the talent to do the right things, but we have to do the right things, even if the look may change'
news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Texans' veteran-looking, rookie quarterback

'I told the team that I think the quarterback is playing at a high level, and I'm not talking about a high level for a rookie'
news

Effective run game can help carry New Orleans Saints offense

'I think once we kind of get our feet rolling and our cleats in the ground and get the O-line pushing and kind of get them feeling good and feeling it, it's hard to stop our run game'
Advertising