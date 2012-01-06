Evans, Nicks Named First-Team AP All-Pro; Brees, Graham Selected to Second Team

Saints Guards Jahri Evans and Carl Nicks were selected to the First Team and QB Drew Brees and TE Jimmy Graham were named to the Second Team of the Associated Press All-Pro squads, the AP announced Friday.

New Orleans' four AP All-Pro selections were also voted to the Pro Bowl.

Nicks and Evans' selection marks the first time both AP All-Pro guards came from the same team since 1953 (Detroit's Lou Creekmur and Dick Stanfel).

Lions WR Calvin Johnson and Vikings DE Jared Allen were the leading vote getters, each just one vote shy of being a unanimous pick.

One rookie made the squad: Arizona's Patrick Peterson was selected as the kick returner.

There were 16 players from the NFC and 12 from the AFC.

The Associated Press 2011 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay.

Running Backs- Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville; LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia.

Fullback--Vonta Leach, Baltimore.

Tight End--Rob Gronkowski, New England.

Wide Receivers--Calvin Johnson, Detroit; Wes Welker, New England.

Tackles--Jason Peters, Philadelphia; Joe Thomas, Cleveland.

Guards--Carl Nicks, New Orleans; Jahri Evans, New Orleans.

Center--Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.

Placekicker--David Akers, San Francisco.

Kick Returner--Patrick Peterson, Arizona.