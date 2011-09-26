Evans Named Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week

The Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week announced at the Saints vs. Texans game was Guard Jahri Evans for his outstanding efforts in the community.

Evans has been a staple in the Saints' community efforts since being drafted by the team in 2006. Aside from visiting hospital patients in both the pediatric and chemo-therapy wards, he always makes himself available to participate in major Saints- or NFL-sanctioned events including, but not limited to, Hometown Huddle, annual food drive kickoff events, and the annual children's Christmas bike giveaway. Whenever called upon to help out his fellow members of our community, Evans is sure to lend his helping hand.