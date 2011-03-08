Evans' Foundation to Host Softball Game at Zephyr Field

The Heath Evans Foundation will host a "Softball Showdown" on May 17th at Zephyr Field. New Orleans Saints offensive players will battle Saints' defensive players.

QB Drew Brees will lead the offense, while LB Jonathan Vilma will captain the defensive squad.

The event will start with a home run derby at 6:30 p.m., followed by a seven-inning softball game. The night will be capped off with a fireworks display.

Tickets are $10 or $15 for premium tickets, which gets patrons included into a drawing for two lucky fans to be on the field "managing" the Saints teams. Tickets available through Ticketmaster or the Zephyr Field box office.