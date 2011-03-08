Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Evans' Foundation to Host Softball Game at Zephyr Field

Home Run Derby and Fireworks Display to also take place at event

Mar 08, 2011 at 08:06 AM
The Heath Evans Foundation will host a "Softball Showdown" on May 17th at Zephyr Field. New Orleans Saints offensive players will battle Saints' defensive players.

QB Drew Brees will lead the offense, while LB Jonathan Vilma will captain the defensive squad.

The event will start with a home run derby at 6:30 p.m., followed by a seven-inning softball game. The night will be capped off with a fireworks display.

Tickets are $10 or $15 for premium tickets, which gets patrons included into a drawing for two lucky fans to be on the field "managing" the Saints teams. Tickets available through Ticketmaster or the Zephyr Field box office.

"This is game is about bringing the fans what they want," said Evans. "What the best fans in the business want they get! Our goal is to get 12,000 fans at Zephyr Field to help raise awareness of our foundation that helps children and young people who are affected by childhood sexual abuse."

