Evan Stoudt named Saints/Chevron Teacher of the Week during Texans game

Chevron and the Saints will continue to show their commitment to the development and education of our children by recognizing Teacher of the Week Evan Stoudt. In his 7th year as an educator, Stoudt is a New Orleans native who currently teaches ninth grade algebra at Sci Academy for Teach for America.

Stoudt was happy to have been able to be a part of Saints/Chevron Teacher of the Week for his students.

"Most importantly, I'm grateful to be able to go back to school and share the experience with my kids - they're the ones that truly deserve the recognition."

Stoudt shared his excitement on the experience of being recognized by the Saints.

"Getting recognized as the Chevron Saints Teacher of the Week is a true honor," Stoudt said. "Although I've been to Saints games before, I don't think I'll ever experience anything like this... getting the chance to stand on the field, watch the Saints practice during warmups, and come face to face with some of my favorite players before the game is a dream come true."