Ernie Accorsi Named As Consultant to NFL

<span style="">Former [New York Giants](http://www.giants.com/) General Manager <span style="">ERNIE ACCORSI</span> has been hired as a consultant to the NFL office and will co-chair a new General Managers Advisory Committee, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations RAY ANDERSON announced today.

In his new role, Accorsi will focus on assisting the NFL in monitoring compliance with rules and policies and achieving better and more consistent communication with senior club football personnel.

Accorsi retired from the Giants after the 2006 season following a 35-year career in the NFL, the last 14 with the Giants, including nine as general manager. He also served as general manager of the Cleveland Browns (1985-92) and Baltimore Colts (1982-83).

The General Managers Advisory Committee will provide advice and other feedback to the NFL Football Operations department headed by Anderson. Areas of focus for the committee will include:

• Protecting and supporting the integrity of the game

• Expanded use of technology

• Player development and scouting opportunities

• Development of innovative ideas to improve the Pro Bowl, Scouting Combine, NFL Draft, and preseason

"With our emphasis on innovation, collaboration, and accountability of all personnel in protecting the integrity of the game, the General Managers Advisory Committee gives our clubs a new mechanism for consistent communication with the league office and will result in better information for our office," Anderson said.