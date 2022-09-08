New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Erik McCoy on five-year extension

McCoy, 6-4, 315, was originally a second round draft pick (48th overall) of the Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. The Lufkin, Texas native has opened all 44 regular season games and three preseason contests that he has appeared in for the Black and Gold at center. After opening all 16 games in 2019 and attaining consensus All-Rookie honors, McCoy blocked for an offense in 2020 that led the NFL with a club-record 30 rushing touchdowns and averaged 141.6 rushing yards per game, sixth-best in the league. In 2021, McCoy opened all 12 games he appeared in at center. The 91 sacks the Saints have given up since McCoy was drafted in 2019 are the sixth-fewest in the NFL.