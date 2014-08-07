Drew Brees pranks Sean Payton at Wednesday's walkthrough

To joke about Sean Payton's golf cart driving skills, Drew Brees setup a fake crash scene at the walkthrough on Wednesday, August 6, 2014. (New Orleans Saints photos)
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Aug 07, 2014 at 05:00 AM
1 / 6
2 / 6
3 / 6
4 / 6
5 / 6
6 / 6
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Mark Ingram on cusp of becoming New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards
'I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at'
news
New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas
'I believe we are all hurt by it, because we wanted to see him play'
news
Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team
Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news
New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays
'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news
New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves
Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots
news
Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints
'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates
Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad