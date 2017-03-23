Drew Brees, Philip Rivers's Kids Compete in Flag Football

Drew Brees and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who were teammates in San Diego between 2004-05, came full circle earlier this week when their children faced off against one another in a flag football game earlier this week.
Mar 23, 2017 at 02:03 AM
