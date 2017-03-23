Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees, Philip Rivers's Kids Compete in Flag Football

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks' children faced off on the gridiron.

Mar 23, 2017 at 02:03 AM

Drew Brees and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who were teammates in San Diego between 2004-05, came full circle earlier this week when their children faced off against one another in a flag football game earlier this week.

