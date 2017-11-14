Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees nominated for the 2017 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Nov 14, 2017 at 03:00 AM

Best of Week 8: Drew Brees

See the best moments from Saints quarterback Drew Brees making history in the Week 8 match up against the Chicago Bears.

No Title
1 / 20
No Title
2 / 20
No Title
3 / 20
No Title
4 / 20
No Title
5 / 20
No Title
6 / 20
No Title
7 / 20
No Title
8 / 20
No Title
9 / 20
No Title
10 / 20
No Title
11 / 20
No Title
12 / 20
No Title
13 / 20
No Title
14 / 20
No Title
15 / 20
No Title
16 / 20
No Title
17 / 20
No Title
18 / 20
No Title
19 / 20
No Title
20 / 20
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The 32 player nominees for the fourth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

The winner of the NFL Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The panel is comprised of Warrick Dunn, Curtis Marin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler.

The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 15. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Past recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award are Frank Gore of the Indianapolis Colts (2016), Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders (2015) and Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals (2014).

The winner selected by the vote of the players will be announced during the nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, February 3 on NBC, the night before Super Bowl LII. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice. He will also receive a trophy that represents the important role that sportsmanship plays in the game and how NFL players that demonstrate integrity and honor on the field serve as role models for players at all levels.

2017 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES

TEAMNOMINEE
Arizona CardinalsCB Patrick Peterson
Atlanta FalconsS Ricardo Allen
Baltimore RavensQB Joe Flacco
Buffalo BillsLB Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina PanthersLB Luke Kuechly
Chicago BearsRB Benny Cunningham
Cincinnati BengalsDE Carlos Dunlap
Cleveland BrownsT Joe Thomas
Dallas CowboysC Travis Frederick
Denver BroncosLB Von Miller
Detroit LionsDT Haloti Ngata
Green Bay PackersS Morgan Burnett
Houston TexansP Shane Lechler
Indianapolis ColtsWR T.Y. Hilton
Jacksonville JaguarsLB Paul Posluszny
Kansas City ChiefsQB Alex Smith
Los Angeles ChargersTE Antonio Gates
Los Angeles RamsG Rodger Saffold
Miami DolphinsG Jermon Bushrod
Minnesota VikingsDE Brian Robison
New England PatriotsWR Matthew Slater
New Orleans SaintsQB Drew Brees
New York GiantsT Justin Pugh
New York JetsQB Josh McCown
Oakland RaidersQB Derek Carr
Philadelphia EaglesTE Brent Celek
Pittsburgh SteelersDE Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ersT Joe Staley
Seattle SeahawksDE Cliff Avril
Tampa Bay BuccaneersDT Gerald McCoy
Tennessee TitansQB Marcus Mariota
Washington RedskinsTE Vernon Davis

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense ready for whatever load it needs to carry this season

'Bringing that physicality for four quarters. Until they've had enough, or don't wanna play no more'

news

Rookie offensive tackle Lewis Kidd weaves path from long shot to 53-man roster for New Orleans Saints

'I don't know if it's necessarily hit me yet'

news

Defensive back Bradley Roby prepared for any challenge he faces in secondary for New Orleans Saints

'I'm comfortable, inside or outside. Whatever we need to do to win, that's what I'm going to do'

news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

news

New Orleans Saints veterans understand business of NFL, trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson

'That's just the unfortunate part of this business, sometimes you have to make difficult decisions'

news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT

news

New Orleans Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and 2025 undisclosed draft pick to Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for future considerations in 2023 and 2024

news

Dennis Allen prepared for first cutdown day as New Orleans Saints head coach

'At the end of the day, we've got a great game but we have a really tough business, and this is part of the tough business part'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team gets to 80-man roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team receives Derrick Kelly off waivers

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay

'We're going to be cautious with that, we're going to make sure that we give him every opportunity to get right'

Advertising