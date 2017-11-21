Drew Brees, Mark Ingram nominated for FedEx awards

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and running back Mark Ingram II have been nominated for the FedEx Air and FedEx Ground Player of the Week awards for Week 11.

Brees, nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week, recorded his 400th career touchdown with the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 19, joining the company of Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Tom Brady and Dan Marino as only the fifth quarterback to have 400 touchdown passes with a single team.

Brees also had his 37th career fourth quarter/overtime game-winning drive. In New Orleans' final two series' of regulation he helped the Saints offense produce 15 points and completed 11-of-11 passes for 164 yards with both of his touchdown throws.

Ingram, nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week, led the Saints in rushing with 11 carries for a season-high 134 yards with one touchdown. Ingram recorded the longest run of the day with a 36-yard touchdown run. Ingram also surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards becoming only the second Saint to do so.

To vote for your Saints players go to:

Other nominees for FedEx air are: Tom Brady (Patriots), Kirk Cousins (Redskins)

Nominees for FedEx Ground: Jordan Howard (Bears), LeSean McCoy (Bills).

The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names that will go to the USO through FedEx Cares. The donation will be used to support USO programs that keep service members connected to family, home and country as they depart the military and find a new path in civilian life.