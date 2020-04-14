Draft history: A look back at the 169th pick

As we approach the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23-25, the New Orleans Saints will have picks in Round 1 (24th overall), Round 3 (88th overall), Round 4 (130th overall), Round 5 (169th overall) and Round 6 (203rd overall). NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of those overall pick positions and the players they brought into the league.

Over the past 10 drafts, defense has dominated the 169th pick and produced seven of the selections. Familiar to the NFC South opponents, linebacker David Mayo appeared in 75 games with 17 starts posting 112 tackles (69 solo), two sacks, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery in his first five NFL seasons with the Panthers and now Giants.

Not to be outdone by the defensive players, one of the recent offensive picks at 169 has also proven to be a force. In two seasons for the Colts, Jordan Wilkins has appeared in 30 games carrying 111 times for 643 yards and three touchdowns while additionally posting 23 receptions for 128 yards.

Several players have also gone on to become Super Bowl champions in their careers. In nine seasons with seven squads, guard Marshall Newhouse has appeared in 129 games with 81 starts, including being a member of Green Bay's Super Bowl XLV winning team in 2010. Newhouse was also a member of the Saints' training camp roster in 2019. Linebacker Chris White spent four seasons in the NFL with Buffalo and New England and was a member of the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX championship team in 2014. In seven seasons with the Ravens, Lions, and 49ers, defensive back Asa Jackson appeared in 26 games with eight starts recording four passes defensed, contributing to Baltimore's Super Bowl XLVII winning team.