Doritos Grilled Cheese | FritoLay Tailgate Recipes

Bringing our tailgate recipes back home with the Homegate Snack of the Week! This week's recipe is the Doritos Grilled Cheese.

Dec 03, 2020 at 08:16 AM
Recipe Ingredients

  • Doritos® Nacho Cheese flavored Tortilla Chips: Approx. 3/4 cup
  • Bread, sliced: 2 each
  • Butter, melted: 2 Tbsp + more for toasting bread
  • Mayo: 1 1/2 Tbsp.
  • American Cheese, sliced: 2 slices
  • Cheddar Cheese, sliced: 2 slices
  • Jalapenos, pickled or fresh, sliced: 4-5

Recipe Steps

  1. Brush all sides of bread with melted butter, then spread a thin layer of mayo on top.
  2. In a medium pan over low heat, add the bread and begin to toast—use additional butter in the pan, as needed.
  3. When toasted, flip each piece of bread and allow the opposite side to toast.
  4. Evenly layer the sliced cheese on each exposed surface of bread, and allow to melt.
  5. Once the cheese has melted, carefully remove the bread from the heat and immediately add the sliced jalapenos and DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Gently close the sandwich.
  6. Serve with an additional side of Doritos® and enjoy!
With limited fans in attendance this season, we're going to bring this series of tailgate recipes back home with the Homegate Snack of the Week!

Check out all of our Homegate Snack of the Week recipes.

Need more tailgate food recipes for your next party?

Check out the best tailgating recipes from 2019!

