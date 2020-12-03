Doritos Grilled Cheese | FritoLay Tailgate Recipes

Recipe Ingredients
- Doritos® Nacho Cheese flavored Tortilla Chips: Approx. 3/4 cup
- Bread, sliced: 2 each
- Butter, melted: 2 Tbsp + more for toasting bread
- Mayo: 1 1/2 Tbsp.
- American Cheese, sliced: 2 slices
- Cheddar Cheese, sliced: 2 slices
- Jalapenos, pickled or fresh, sliced: 4-5
Recipe Steps
- Brush all sides of bread with melted butter, then spread a thin layer of mayo on top.
- In a medium pan over low heat, add the bread and begin to toast—use additional butter in the pan, as needed.
- When toasted, flip each piece of bread and allow the opposite side to toast.
- Evenly layer the sliced cheese on each exposed surface of bread, and allow to melt.
- Once the cheese has melted, carefully remove the bread from the heat and immediately add the sliced jalapenos and DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Gently close the sandwich.
- Serve with an additional side of Doritos® and enjoy!
With limited fans in attendance this season, we're going to bring this series of tailgate recipes back home with the Homegate Snack of the Week!
