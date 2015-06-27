Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Dick Stanfel, interim coach of New Orleans Saints in 1980, dies at 87

The Associated Press

Jun 27, 2015 at 09:05 AM

Dick Stanfel, a five-time Pro Bowl guard with the Detroit Lions who was interim head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 1980, has died.

Stanfel also was a longtime offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears. The Bears announced Thursday he died at his home in suburban Libertyville this week after a long illness. He was 87.

Stanfel played seven seasons in the 1950s and starred with both Detroit and Washington. He helped the Lions win NFL titles in 1952 and 1953. He was the Bears' offensive line coach from 1981-92, serving most of that time under Mike Ditka and overseeing a group that helped the 1985 team win the Super Bowl.

He replaced Dick Nolan following a 27-7 "Monday Night Football" loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Stanfel was the Saints' seventh head coach. The team went 1-3 under his guidance, finishing the season 1-15.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2023 NFL Week 7

Saints lose second consecutive game, fall to 3-4
news

Halftime update: Jacksonville Jaguars 17, New Orleans Saints 6 | 2023 NFL Week 7

Saints score on two Blake Grupe field goals
news

Cameron Jordan is always on the move

Saints defensive end keeps himself busy both on and off the field
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | 2023 NFL Week 7

Linebacker Demario Davis is active; quarterback Trevor Lawrence active for Jaguars
Advertising