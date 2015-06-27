Dick Stanfel, interim coach of New Orleans Saints in 1980, dies at 87

Dick Stanfel, a five-time Pro Bowl guard with the Detroit Lions who was interim head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 1980, has died.

Stanfel also was a longtime offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears. The Bears announced Thursday he died at his home in suburban Libertyville this week after a long illness. He was 87.

Stanfel played seven seasons in the 1950s and starred with both Detroit and Washington. He helped the Lions win NFL titles in 1952 and 1953. He was the Bears' offensive line coach from 1981-92, serving most of that time under Mike Ditka and overseeing a group that helped the 1985 team win the Super Bowl.