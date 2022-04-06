Derek Stingley Jr. recaptured form at LSU Pro Day | 2022 Saints Draft

Limited game time meant low numbers for Stingley as a junior: eight tackles and one forced fumble. And that followed a sophomore season during which he played seven games and totaled 19 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and five passes defensed.

But Stingley's freshman season in 2019 is where he turned heads the most, with six interceptions, 15 passes defensed and a fumble recovery, with 38 tackles. And that's the physical form he looked to recapture and display on Wednesday.

"I just wanted to show that nothing has changed over these past couple of years," he said. "Just go out there and do what I did.

"It was good, it was fun. The teams just wanted to see how I moved and after I showed them that I'm still me, everything is going to be good."

Among the Saints coaches in attendance was co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen. Nielsen rose to the position of co-defensive coordinator this offseason, along with defensive backs coach Kris Richard, after Dennis Allen moved to head coach from defensive coordinator.