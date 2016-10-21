Deffensive and Offensive Coordinators Conference Calls Quotes

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen

Conference Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, October 21, 2016

Have you seen steady growth over these last few weeks from the defense?

"Yes, there's steady growth. I think you see some of the young players are getting better and really some of the veteran players have really stepped up and made some plays. I think we all look at it we would like to see consistency. The way we played the second half against San Diego, the way we played in the first half against Carolina. I think that is the thing that you fight and battle when you have a lot of young guys playing. When you are dealing with guys that are playing in roles that maybe they hadn't when we started training camp. They weren't quite in that same role. Whether it be by injury or some of the different things that we are doing with the packages. I think that's the thing and I think that's the biggest thing we've tried to preach and talk to our guys about. Let's play a consistent, tough, smart, competitive four quarters of football and if it takes us five quarters let's play five quarters, because we've proven we can do it in spurts. We just haven't been able to sustain that throughout the entirety of the game."

Is there one area you like that has been working for you?

"I think we came into the bye week and really looked at (our strategy), which we'd already kind of started doing a little bit, but just how do we get some of our best players on the field and try and put them in the best position for them to affect the game in a positive way and I think some of the things we did with our three-safety package was really good and being able to keep Kenny (Vaccaro) around the ball and do some different things there. I think our pass rush has improved a little bit over the last few weeks. We have been able to get a little bit more pressure on the quarterback. Those are a couple of things we have seen and I think overall we've made a lot of plays on the ball, with some of these back end guys, but yet there are still some things, some awareness issues that we have to continue to improve on. Where we can be again more consistent at being able to make those plays on the ball."

How much has Kenny's (Vaccaro) versatility helped you as a play-caller?

"It helps, I think you try and get a good feel for really what are the strongest qualities of your players and who you have that can go out there and make a play and I think keeping Kenny close to the line of scrimmage allows him to really utilize his talent. He's really aggressive close to the line of scrimmage. He can fit the run game up, very similar to what a linebacker can fit the run game up, but yet he has the athleticism and skillset to cover wide receivers at times and tight ends."

How big has it been for the offense to go down and score on the opening drives, it has to help the psyche of the defense?

"I think that's a good point and a valid point and obviously anytime where you're struggling to get that consistency on defense, I think our offense's ability to control the time of possession and take those long drives where we (the defense) gets a chance to sit back and gather ourselves a little bit and really stay fresh and I think that's a critical component for us to be able to have success and look I hope they continue to score a bunch of points and that's always good, but I like them to be able to control the time of possession too, because that helps us out."

How unique or rare was the players deciding to get together on a victory Monday this past Monday?

"I don't know about the uniqueness or the rareness of that. What I do know is that I think that shows that our guys care and are highly competitive. Our guys are highly motivated and hungry to get better as a defense. They know we have to improve. For them to take that onus and really come to us and say look, I know coach (Payton) gave us the day off but we really want to meet because we think we need it and that it'll benefit us. I think that says a lot for our guys and really what type of workers they are, what type of people they are and how hungry they are to improve as a defense."

You were at Oakland when Kenny (Vaccaro) came out of the draft; what do you remember about him as a prospect?

"A lot of the same things that we are seeing him do right now. They used him in a role where he was out there on the slot a lot. Very physical player who was athletic and could really run. (He'd) fit up the run game good but had the athletic skill set that he could cover wide receivers in coverage. I am seeing a lot of the same things. When you look at Kenny (Vaccaro), I have seen a lot of growth and development out of him from an awareness standpoint and from a football knowledge and how teams are trying to attack us as a defense, and what type of plays that he can expect based on formations and how the individual people are getting aligned. I think it has helped him to play faster and has helped him to make more plays. One area where I have really seen some improvement of him is just his ability to affect the quarterback when we send him on some pressures. Those are some things that I think he has done really well."

Is it fair to say that he has played a little bit of the WILL and SAM positions?

"We put him in a lot of different roles. There are roles where he's playing like a linebacker. We put him in a little dime package last week where he was actually playing the WILL linebacker in a dime package last week. That's not easy to do when you go from one personnel package to the next and then each one of those personnel packages you are really playing a different position and your responsibilities change. His responsibilities per se don't necessarily change but how you do those things and your alignments are different. That was a challenging thing for him last week but I thought that when you come out of the game and you look at the stats, you'd say that he was productive in doing it."

Does that have a lot to do with the evolution of the game or does it have more to do with his skill set?