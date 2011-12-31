December's Chevron/Saints Teachers of the Week

The Chevron/Saints Teachers of the Week for the month of December were recognized at both Saints home games in December. Teachers from Plaquemines Parish were honored at the December 4th game versus the Lions and from Tangipahoa Parish during the December 26th versus the Falcons. All teachers received the virtuous honor for their outstanding commitment to the development and education of the students at their respective schools.

Honored at the Lions game was Sarah Burnett, who is originally from Upland, Indiana, but has been teaching 4th grade English Language Arts at South Plaquemines Elementary for the past four years. Sarah is a 4-H leader, LEAP Saturday school tutor, and Intervention team member. She has influenced her students by holding them to high standards and by modeling that hard work pays off. Sarah is classified by the state of Louisiana as "Highly Qualified" to teach grades 1st through 5th and was recently selected as the 2011 Plaquemines Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Also honored at the Lions game was James Saik, a native New Orleanian, who currently teaches 7th Grade Math at South Plaquemines High School. He has a growing list of students who have been named as United States National Award Winners in Mathematics. In his 19 years of teaching, James has taught Science, Social Studies, and every Math from 4th Grade through 12th Grade, including Special Education classes at Plaquemines Parish Alternative School. Classified by the State of Louisiana as "Highly Qualified" in the areas of Mathematics and Social Studies, James was selected as the 2011 Plaquemines Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Our Falcons game honorees include Alice Dubois and Rebecka Rocquin.

Alice is a native of Ponchatoula and has been the Agriscience teacher at Ponchatoula High School for over 15 years. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from McNeese State University, and from the University of Florida, a Master of Science in Agricultural Education & Communication. Selected as the Outstanding Agriscience Educator of the Year, Alice is the school's Future Farmers of America advisor and stresses to her students the importance of the educational value of service to our fellow man.

A native of Louisiana, Rebecka earned her Bachelor of Science and master of education degrees in biology from Southeastern Louisiana University. She currently teaches Biology at Ponchatoula High School and each year, encourages her students to participate in community service learning projects, helping to increase student aspiration for science-related fields. Most recently, Rebecka was selected as this year's most Outstanding Biology teacher in Louisiana by the National Association of Biology Teachers.