Day 1 Recap of the 2016 Saintsations Calendar Shoot

Photos and video from Day 1 of 2016 Saintsaitons calendar shoot in Destin, Fla.
VIDEO RECAP
**
PHOTOS**
Exclusive photos from Day 1 of the 2016 Saintsations Calendar Shoot. Photos by Alex Restrepo and Ashley Amoss (New Orleans Saints photos)
PERSONAL PHOTOS
Personal photos from Saintsations from Day 1 of the 2016 Calendar Shoot.
TOP 10 PHOTOS FROM DAY 1
**
The top 10 photos from Day 1 of the 2016 Saintsations Calendar shoot. Photos by Alex Restrepo and Ashley Amoss (New Orleans Saints photos)
**
SNAPCHAT RECAP