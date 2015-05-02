Davis Tull talks about being drafted by the Saints

New Orleans Saints Linebacker Davis Tull

Conference Call with Local Media

Saturday, May 2, 2015

* *

You were projected as a third round pick. Was it disappointing to last until midway through the fifth?

"I really didn't have any expectations. I would hope to go as high as possible. Right now, all I'm thinking about is getting to work for the Saints. I'm very appreciative of them for taking me."

How is your shoulder and when do you expect to be ready?

"I had surgery about a couple of months ago and I'm right on track with rehab. Everything is looking great. I'm not going to rush anything, but at the same time, I'm looking forward to getting better right now."

Was your shoulder a concern of some of teams as you went through this pre-draft process and interviews?

"I think it was a little bit, I'm sure, just because of the timing of it. At the same time, it was just a labrum, and a lot of people have the surgery, and it's right on track to heal. I should be ready to go."

Was it a torn labrum?

"Right."

Out of high school, you didn't get recruited as high as you wanted. Do you think you played with a chip on your shoulder throughout your career?

"I think all of the things that have happened in my life and my football career up to this point have built that chip. It gives me extra motivation and it helps me play with that extra edge. I think at the end of the day, it's all helped me and adds fuel to the fire."

NFL.com said no player plays more intensely snap to snap like you do. Where does that come from?

"I feel like I owe it to the people I played for and my teammates; that I need to play as hard as I can and I always try to do that. We were just talking about losing scholarships in high school and having a broken leg and having people not believe in you and having that chip, you always want to prove other people wrong. I think that's where most of this comes from."

Did you have personal contact with the Saints as they were scouting?

"Yes, I talked with the Saints at the combine. They came to the school, and I had a visit down there. I felt like that went pretty well. It was one of my favorite visits, so I'm super excited to be a Saint."

Who did you meet with and how did that visit go?

"I met with Joe Vitt, the linebackers coach, for most of it. He liked the way I play. He got me going and I'm really excited about it."

"In college you had a big game against your hometown team in Tennessee. How satisfying was that?

"That was great just because it was my senior year and getting to be able to come back and get to see some of the guys I played with in high school that played on that team. To come back home, a lot of my family was able to go. I wish we could have put some more points on the board on offense. It was still a fun experience, I wish we could have played better as a team but we did some good things. It was a good time."

You were the first player to get drafted from Tennessee today. Do you take a bit of pride from that?

"That's a great honor. I'm grateful for it."

You're projected as an edge rusher. Did you run a 4.57 40?

"Yes, I think they told me it was a 4.57. I had a little bit of a hamstring issue at the time, so I hope I can run a little faster. That's one of my big assets is speed. That's what I hope to use in the NFL."

Guys drafted around where you are a lot of the times wind up playing special teams for the first year or two. For someone who started throughout his college career, what kind of an adjustment is that going to be for you and do you think it's going to be a problem?

"No, I think it will be perfect to be coming in and playing a bunch of special teams and adjusting to the new game and learning the defense. I think it's a good transition, and it's something I'm completely willing to do. I'm excited about it."

Anything else that can exemplify your talk about playing from snap to snap? Do the officials have to calm you down sometimes or your teammates or do you get into it with others? Have you had any fights during games, anything like that?