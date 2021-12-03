Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Dallas Cowboys take 13-7 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 13

Taysom Hill makes his first start of the season at quarterback

Dec 02, 2021 at 08:53 PM
New Orleans Saints

The Dallas Cowboys took a 13-7 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Caesars Superdome.

Dallas (7-4) scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to receiver Michael Gallup in the first quarter, a 55-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein in the second quarter and 34-yard field goal by Zuerlein as the second quarter ended.

﻿Taysom Hill﻿ made his first start of the season at quarterback for the Saints and was 12 for 21 for 144 yards with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey and an interception by Dallas safety Jayron Kearse. The Saints were in scoring position when Kearse made the interception at the 5-yard line.

Hill, who was 3-1 as a fill-in starter for Drew Brees in 2020, appeared to hurt his throwing hand in the first quarter but stayed in the game. Hill is the third player to start at quarterback for the Saints this season, most in the Coach Sean Payton era. Jameis Winston was the opening game starter but was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL against Tampa Bay on Oct. 31. Trevor Siemian started the next four games for the Saints (5-6), all losses.

Saints tight end ﻿Nick Vannett﻿ had a nice half with two catches for 42 yards, including a 30-yarder, while Humphrey had two catches for 49 yards. Mark Ingram carried six times for 12 yards while Hill ran the ball twice for 12 yards. The Saints were 3 of 7 on third down.

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson left the game with a neck injury after making a nice 27-yard catch in the second quarter but is listed as probable to return.

The Cowboys will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Pregame | Saints vs Cowboys Week 13 2021

New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys at home on December 2, 2021.

