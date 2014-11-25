Cornerback Keenan Lewis named Landry's Community Player of the Week

Landry's Community Player of the Week is cornerback Keenan Lewis.

Since joining the Saints in 2013, Lewis has become a vital piece of the team's defense, as well as a high-impact individual in the greater community of New Orleans.

Lewis has demonstrated exemplary community service through his foundation, The Keenan Lewis Foundation, which assists young people living in poverty in achieving their academic dreams through scholarships and a comprehensive reading program.

His scholarship fund is aimed at assisting students who have demonstrated academic excellence, a commitment to their community and leadership skills. The foundation also offers a select number of athletic scholarships for student athletes who have not received a full ride and have also cemented themselves as community leaders.

The foundation recently held a fundraiser on Nov. 18, Taste of Hope, to collect funds for its initiatives and programs, and spread awareness for its mission in our community. A portion of the funds raised were also donated to the Tulane University Sickle Cell Center of Southern Louisiana.

If you wish to learn more about Lewis' community-driven mission, donate, join, or get more information, visit the foundation's website, www.thekeenanlewisfoundation.org.

On the field and in the New Orleans community, Keenan Lewis will continue to be a valuable part of the New Orleans Saints.