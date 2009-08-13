Commiskey to appear at Saints Hall of Fame

Former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Chuck Commiskey will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m. prior to the preseason opener between the Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals .

Commiskey, who played college football at Ole Miss, played for the Saints for three seasons from 1986-1988. He was part of the first winning season and first playoff team in New Orleans Saints history in 1987.

Commiskey will be available to sign autographs and to take pictures Friday evening. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Louisiana Superdome and is open to all season ticket holders free of charge three hours prior to game time for every New Orleans Saints home game. The museum is open by appointment for a $7 admission per individual during the week and for $5 for any group of 10 or more.