Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Commiskey to appear at Saints Hall of Fame

Aug 13, 2009 at 09:42 AM
commiskey-to-appear-at-saints-hall-of-fame-84c0d.jpg 
    <span>              <span style="">CHUCK COMMISKEY TO APPEAR AT SAINTS HALL OF FAME MUSEUM</span>

Former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Chuck Commiskey will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m. prior to the preseason opener between the Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Commiskey, who played college football at Ole Miss, played for the Saints for three seasons from 1986-1988. He was part of the first winning season and first playoff team in New Orleans Saints history in 1987.

Commiskey will be available to sign autographs and to take pictures Friday evening. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Louisiana Superdome and is open to all season ticket holders free of charge three hours prior to game time for every New Orleans Saints home game. The museum is open by appointment for a $7 admission per individual during the week and for $5 for any group of 10 or more.

For more information, contact Ken Trahan at (504) 309-1004 Ext. 209.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints seize 10-7 halftime lead over Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

Jameis Winston hits Alvin Kamara with 13-yard scoring pass with 40 seconds left in half
news

Live Updates from Saints at Seahawks Week 7 | 2021 NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 7 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Seattle Seahawks

Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, Tre'Quan Smith activated from IR
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 25

Saints will face off against the Seattle Seahawks with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 pm on Monday night.
Advertising