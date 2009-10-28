Come Monday

<span>With their first 6-0 start since 1991 and only their second in club history, the New Orleans Saints will open up their six-game 2009 NFC South slate with two consecutive home contests against divisional opponents, starting with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-2).

"As long as we keep winning, the games are going to get bigger and bigger and bigger," Saints wide receiver Marques Colston said.

Kickoff at the Louisiana Superdome is set for 7:30 p.m. (CT) in a Monday night matchup, nationally televised on ESPN. The Saints improved to 6-0 with a dramatic come-from-behind win at Land Shark Stadium where they overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat the Miami Dolphins, 46-34. The win matched their biggest comeback in club history, as they had stormed back after trailing by 21 points in 1969 and 1987. They will be looking to equal the best start in team history, which was 7-0 in 1991. The Saints are now one of only three unbeaten clubs remaining on the eve of week eight in the NFL. The Saints trailed in a contest for the first time this season on Sunday, as two first half interceptions led to touchdowns and spotted the Dolphins a 24-3 lead with five seconds left in the second quarter.

"I think it's a blessing in disguise when something happens like that," tight end Jeremy Shockey said. "Because a lot of teams down that many points would have been, 'Oh' and hit the panic button, and turmoil would have been on the sidelines and people would be pointing fingers. And next thing you know, the game would have been over with, and everyone would be bitter for the next week. Then one game could have cost you two or three games because you're still thinking about that last week and (complaining) about it.

However, the Saints showed signs of waking up on a one-yard touchdown dive by QB Drew Brees on the last offensive play of the half to drop the deficit to 14. An explosion for 36 points in the second half, powered by 302 yards by the offense and interception returns for touchdowns by S Darren Sharper and CB Tracy Porter helped carry the Saints to their first win ever in South Florida.

Defensively, the Saints forced three turnovers, all of which scored or led to touchdowns and surrendered 334 net yards to Miami. They harassed Dolphins QB Chad Henne to complete only 18-of-36 passes for 211 yards and a 45.0 passer rating. Facing what was the number one ranked rushing offense heading into the game, New Orleans held Miami to only 17 yards on the ground in the second half.

Brees overcame three interceptions, completing 22-of-38 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown, while finding the end zone twice on runs for the first time in his career, his second run giving the Saints the lead for the first time in the game with only 8:35 remaining. Brees' top two targets were Colston, who had five receptions for 72 yards and a TD and Shockey, who had four receptions for 105 yards, including a career-long 66-yard catch and run in his finest game as a Saint. An efficient running game churned out 138 yards on 27 carries including 115 in the second half. RB Mike Bell led the team with 12 carries for 80 yards, while RB Reggie Bush scored an acrobatic fourth quarter ten-yard TD in the rally.

"Every game is its own storybook and chapter," Shockey said. "That was a hell of a game. It was fun to be a part of, and I know it's going to help us as a team in the long run. It brought us real close together as a team, I know that."

New Orleans leads the Falcons by two games in the NFC South race after Atlanta dropped a 37-21 decision at Dallas on Sunday. The Falcons hold a 44-35 edge in the all-time series, with each team winning 16 times apiece in contests played at the Superdome. The Saints have played the Falcons more than any other opponent in their history.

The Saints will also rely on their "Ace Up Their Sleeve," the Saints' home field, or Dome Field, if you will, advantage. "The dome advantage for a home team, and specifically the New Orleans Saints and what we get from our fans, is significant," said Head Coach Sean Payton. "You can just go back to the Giants game. There was a communication issue that Eli (Manning) had with the protection and all of a sudden, he's hurried and there's an incomplete pass."