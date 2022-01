College Pro Days Help to Flesh out Top Prospects

In between the combine and the draft, NFL coaches and personnel -- not to mention the prospects themselves -- turn their attention to the various college "pro day" workouts. These are not as all-encompassing as the combine, but they are important enough for the key decision-makers in the league to travel around the country for more than a month to see the talent up close and personal. Below is a listing of some major colleges and their scheduled Pro Days (subject to change) and current Saints players currently on the roster that represent the schools (this list include current restricted and unrestricted free agents):