Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Coach Sean Payton on Joe Mixon: 'You're seeing some of his best football now'

Saints worked out Bengals running back during draft process

Nov 07, 2018 at 10:29 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-NOSLAR-WK9-110418-0356

The New Orleans Saints are prepared to see a fair amount of touches by Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon, who was brought in for a visit prior to the 2017 draft.

First, the Bengals likely will be without star receiver A.J. Green (45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns), who is expected to miss the next two games with a toe injury. Second, Mixon (6 feet 1, 220 pounds) is pretty good at what he does.

He has run for 509 yards and four touchdowns on 105 carries, and has caught 19 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

"When we spent time with Joe when he came on a visit, he was strong, big, physical, he's got real good receiving skills – someone that it came natural to," Payton said. "You saw it in the college tape. I think you're seeing some of his best football now.

"You watch him, he's strong, he's got real good vision and burst. He's something. He'll be one of the keys for us, how we're able to defend him, because he's a young guy that I think is just coming into his own and putting up great numbers. He's extremely hard to bring down and he's got real, real good speed."

As for the absence of Green, a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, Payton said, "It's a huge impact. He's someone that commands a ton of coverage respect. Obviously, one of their better players. (But) you've got to defend the offense in its entirety."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta

'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta

Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season

'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
news

New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

'He's just one of those guys -  he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication

'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
news

New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs

'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'
news

New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games

'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
news

New Orleans Saints see another late rally fall short in loss to Rams

Saints scored final 15 points in 30-22 loss
news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks win over Giants, 'Thursday Night Football' against Rams

Recapping the WWL Saints Hour interviews with the New Orleans general manager
Advertising