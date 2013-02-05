 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Chris Chamberlain, Will Herring Help With Preparations for Super Baskets of Hope

Saints linebackers joined almost 100 volunteers at De La Salle High School to support ill children across America

Feb 05, 2013 at 08:59 AM
superbaskets_hope1.jpg

Linebackers Chris Chamberlain and Will Herring were joined by almost 100 volunteers on Saturday at De La Salle High School for the Super Baskets of Hope Second Annual Gift of Hope Event to help support ill children across America.

Super Baskets of Hope involves the local communities and the NFL to deliver gift baskets and totes to children and their families in more than 18 different hospitals across the country.

Super Baskets of Hope was created in 1995 and began to see NFL involvement in 2000, starting with quarterback Kurt Warner and former NFL Head Coach Tony Dungy. Dungy is now the national spokesman for the group.

The organization has since established more than 20 different branches all across the country including in New Orleans, a branch that is sponsored by both the Saints and Head Coach Sean Payton's Play it Forward Foundation.

Chamberlain and Herring helped the volunteers of the New Orleans chapter pack and move over 250 baskets to be delivered locally to Ochsner Health System and other medical facilities.

The players also had the opportunity to speak the volunteers before posing for photographs and signing autographs.

Before joining the Saints last offseason, Chamberlain regularly participated with the St. Louis chapter when he played for the Rams.

"I first got involved in St. Louis because of (former teammate) Josh Brown and he asked me to help with a delivery," said Chamberlain when discussing his initial involvement with the organization. "It just opens your eyes to the need and how desperate some these kid's situations really are, how depressed some them really are and the struggle. It was worthwhile and a good thing to do on a day off so I began to get more involved."

He was very excited to be able to participate in a familiar event in his new hometown as he was contacted to help the New Orleans branch once he signed with the team. Chamberlain also participated in a basket delivery earlier in the year.

"A lot of times these kids get overlooked," said Chamberlain. "They are in the hospital for months on end, away from home. It's not only hard on these kids, but the families (as well). It's really rewarding to be able to walk into the room with these sick kids and make a difference in their lives and put a smile on their face."

Over $250 worth of gifts will be given to each family in the hospital. The National Sponsors that made this event possible are: The Dungy Family Foundation, Vera Bradley, FEDEX, and MOJO Active. For more information visit here.

superbaskets_hope2.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints Girls High School Flag Football season kicks off with historic inaugural games

Goal of the program is having the Louisiana High School Athletic Association officially recognize Girls Flag Football as a sanctioned sport
news

New Orleans Saints, Verizon partner to host 'Truth be Told: From the Stacks to the Streets' exhibition and community discussion

Inaugural traveling exhibition will focus on Black history, sports, and civil rights
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons raise $600,000 in 50/50 Raffle in partnership with NFL Foundation

Contributions will go towards Team Gleason and Tackle ALS
news

Ryan donates gameday suite to Son of a Saint for Saints regular season finale vs. Falcons

Local groups enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' game vs. Atlanta
news

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson announces donation to Good Shepherd School

Benson concludes her annual Month of Giving with a gift that will help the Good Shepherd School launch a second location on Desire Street
news

Gayle Benson makes historic donation for new home for Ochsner Children's Hospital

State-of-the-art facility to reflect the caliber of Louisiana's top-ranked pediatric program
news

New Orleans Saints host Blue Cross Foundation's Angel Award recipients during 2023 season 

Ten honorees awarded for improving the lives of Louisiana's young people
news

Jameis Winston hopes to inspire 'eating W's' over breast cancer

Saints quarterback invited local breast cancer survivors to game against Bears
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons set aside rivalry for a charitable touchdown through 50/50 raffles

Teams will support the Steve Gleason and Tim Green Chosen ALS Charities through gameday initiative
news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize United States Air Force Sergeant John Dobler

Recognition is part of the 2023 season's Honorary Captain program
news

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe greeted with strong support by Touchdown Club 

Grupe spoke, answered questions two days after missed kick vs. Packers
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

Advertising