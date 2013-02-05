Chris Chamberlain, Will Herring Help With Preparations for Super Baskets of Hope

Linebackers Chris Chamberlain and Will Herring were joined by almost 100 volunteers on Saturday at De La Salle High School for the Super Baskets of Hope Second Annual Gift of Hope Event to help support ill children across America.

Super Baskets of Hope involves the local communities and the NFL to deliver gift baskets and totes to children and their families in more than 18 different hospitals across the country.

Super Baskets of Hope was created in 1995 and began to see NFL involvement in 2000, starting with quarterback Kurt Warner and former NFL Head Coach Tony Dungy. Dungy is now the national spokesman for the group.

The organization has since established more than 20 different branches all across the country including in New Orleans, a branch that is sponsored by both the Saints and Head Coach Sean Payton's Play it Forward Foundation.

Chamberlain and Herring helped the volunteers of the New Orleans chapter pack and move over 250 baskets to be delivered locally to Ochsner Health System and other medical facilities.

The players also had the opportunity to speak the volunteers before posing for photographs and signing autographs.

Before joining the Saints last offseason, Chamberlain regularly participated with the St. Louis chapter when he played for the Rams.

"I first got involved in St. Louis because of (former teammate) Josh Brown and he asked me to help with a delivery," said Chamberlain when discussing his initial involvement with the organization. "It just opens your eyes to the need and how desperate some these kid's situations really are, how depressed some them really are and the struggle. It was worthwhile and a good thing to do on a day off so I began to get more involved."

He was very excited to be able to participate in a familiar event in his new hometown as he was contacted to help the New Orleans branch once he signed with the team. Chamberlain also participated in a basket delivery earlier in the year.

"A lot of times these kids get overlooked," said Chamberlain. "They are in the hospital for months on end, away from home. It's not only hard on these kids, but the families (as well). It's really rewarding to be able to walk into the room with these sick kids and make a difference in their lives and put a smile on their face."