Transcript: Chicago Bears Postgame Quotes | Saints-Bears 2019 Week 7

BEARS HEAD COACH MATT NAGY

Opening statement:

"All right, in regard to injuries, Sherrick McManis is in the concussion protocol, so we're dealing with that. Other than that, I'll take questions."

What do you feel like the offensive struggles were?

"Yeah, I don't know. I've got to go back and see it. I'd love to give you more answers, I just know, not good."

Did you sense the struggles of the offense taking a toll on the other side of the ball?

"Yeah, it does. When you have one side that's playing really well and another side that's trying to get things figured out, for us as a team, the frustrations, the emotions right now after the game when you have that kind of stuff go on, it can challenge you. It really can. It can challenge you individually, and that's something that's completely normal. But then that's, again, why we build this team the way we build it is for when situations like this come up. We've got to figure out how we turn this thing around, and that it's us. We understand that. But you run out of time, too. You know, so every week that goes by, every week matters. We've just got to find a way to win."

Why were the Saints able to run the ball so well today?

"They got a pretty good run game. I know they had Kamara out, but 28 (Murray) is a pretty good runner. They have a good scheme with Coach Payton. You've got to give credit, that's a pretty good team that we just played right there, even without a Hall of Fame quarterback and a special player in Kamara, they still have a good offense. They won four games in a row with their backup, but for us, that's a game that we've got to win at home. I think the other part of that, too, goes back to the offense. We can have more time of possession. It was totally flipped."

You came out of the bye very confident that you guys would find some answers. Anything specific about what you felt was going to work better than it did today?

"Yeah, I really thought our run game would be better. The attempts-wise, I don't know our numbers as far as total plays in the first half, but you know, the run game early on, just not a lot there, so then you go to throwing the ball a little bit, got a little bit going, and then the start of the third quarter we had a fumble, and you just say -- it's just one of those days. But for us, it's been one of those weeks. We need to pull together, and I'll be able to here in a little bit go back and watch the tape. But I don't know, what was -- rushing yards was so low, I don't know. But you have 17 yards. You've got to be able to run the ball."

What were the Saints doing? You talk about the first half, 28 plays, 23 passes, five runs. What were you seeing that kind of dictated your calls to lean more towards that --

"Say that again?

Q. 28 plays --

"For who?"

What were you seeing from the Saints that made you go so pass-happy with the calls?

"Yeah, early on, we were zero, one and two on our yards running the ball. It's really simple math. As a play caller, when it's 2nd and 9 and 2nd and 10 and 2nd and 8 and you're moving the ball throwing it, you're getting 1st downs throwing it, that's what the objective is to get 1st downs. I don't care if I have to throw the ball 60 times a game, if that's what's going to help us win a game or if I have to run it 60 times, I don't care, I want productive plays. It's not that hard. That's probably why. That's probably where that went, and then you come out in the second half and you want to be more balanced. As bad as all that was and everything that's going on, we came in the locker room, it's 12-10. As bad as that was, 12-10. Think about that, right? So, now you come out in the third quarter, they go down, they score and then we fumble first play. That's hard. That's hard. And then before you know it, now you're down nine points and then it's double digits and now all of a sudden you throw -- you have to throw the ball every down because time matters."

Second quarter you had a 3rd and short and Anthony kind of got open up a seam there. What did you see on that play that you missed him up the right seam?

"Yeah, they had a little twist game with their D-line, and we had a little bit of pressure in Mitch's vision, but yeah, he went inside. Now, just a small detail on that play is usually at times you go outside, but not that he's wrong when he went inside, but there's other elements to the play. You see that. Those are plays that you look at and you just -- you'd like to convert on those and connect."

We talked about Mitch coming out after the layoff and being sharp mentally. What did you think from him in that regard?

"We were all at a point where we just didn't do enough, and I think -- I want to go back and watch and see like progression-wise. I know there's one there early in the game where we missed a corner route on 3rd down, and Mitch knows -- he knows that he can connect on that. We've connected on it a lot in practice. But that's -- it is what it is. We need to play better early on. Start the game three-and-out, can't have it."

At any point as things were kind of going sideways in the third quarter, did you think about putting Chase in?

"No, it never crossed my mind because there's just so many parts of it. And Mitch is a competitor, and I think for all of us, it just was one of those deals where you would love -- you would really love it to be able to get the run game going early, early, early so you can do more things, and we didn't do that. If you don't get the run game going early, then it -- then all of a sudden, you're run-run-pass, run-run-pass, and you're not getting it, and it's the same thing. The run game has to get going. It's as simple as that. And it just has to get going. You can't run for 17 yards in the NFL and think you're going to win a game. You should get 17 yards on one run play."

David Montgomery, two carries today, what --

"Yeah, you guys seeing a theme here? You know, I'm with you. I'm with you."

You'll be asked this a lot next week. Are you still committed to Mitch going forward?

"Yeah, absolutely, yeah."

Do you think he was rusty today?

"Probably a little bit, but he wasn't the only one. I mean, it's all of us. Again, I'll just go back to that one throw. You would say it he rusty, that one throw he was rusty, but he made some others for us, too. It's hard because I give you an answer today and then I watch it tonight and then tomorrow I'll come back, and I'll do that. If I feel like he should have hit one or shouldn't have hit one, I'll tell you. But it's just hard right now. I can't see everything. There's a bunch of why's to it, and that's the hard part."

You came into the season with an offensive line that you really liked, backs that you really liked. Give us some sense of why it isn't working?

"I would love to. I would. I mean, I would love to. You're right. But I don't know what to tell you. We've just got to stay positive, and we've got to stay together. Our offensive linemen care. Coach Harry Hiestand cares. None of this is because our guys don't care. Our quarterback cares, our players care. So, one thing, as Negative Nelly as this will be at 3-3 for us right now, right, I get it, and I'm the one that's going to have to answer to y'all all the time about the negativity of everything that's going on. I've got it, and we get it, but we need to stay together. We're not going to let anybody around here pull us apart, I promise you that. So, we will come together with answers, and as every week goes by, we do need to know that time is of the essence. But being 3-3 -- here's what I'll tell them. You ready? I'll just tell you. I talk about horse blinders and earmuffs. Don't listen to anything outside because right now it's not going to be good. So what happens is people from outside try to pull you down, and the last thing that anybody is going to do, whether it's you guys or anybody else outside, you're not pulling us down. We're going to be positive, and we're going to fight through it because that's what winning teams do and that's what positive people and good people do."

Would you consider having anybody else call the plays?

"I'm not going to get into all that. If I did, I'm not going to -- no one here will know."

Do you have concerns about the punting, one block and one tip today?

"Yeah, there's issues, right, so any time you have that, you want to, you've got to fix it. You can't have those issues."

Mitch talks about calm feet a lot. What do you see from his feet and his calmness, his comfort, pocket presence?

"We talked about it all week, when his eyes are downfield and he's staying calm with his eyes downfield, he's a pretty good quarterback, and that's most quarterbacks, but for him, any time you start getting the eyes down -- a lot of times that happens when you get into pressure that's coming at you from different angles and you're getting sacked a lot. I want to go back and see how many times if possible that he was able to push up in the pocket and not go outside the defensive ends. I'll be curious to see that."

I know it was just one play, but the first play of the game with Tarik, is that a bit of a gut-punch after everything you guys have been through?

"Yeah, you're right, it is. It is. What was it, 2nd and 10? Yeah. It's a little bit of a gut-punch, yeah. That's a good way to put it."

The time-is-of-the-essence message, how do you get across that tightrope, understanding the urgency while not letting it sort of suffocate you?

"I think in situations like this, you're six games in, you're 3-3, and so in my opinion, what happens is for me leading these guys, we have different techniques -- I do have different techniques of how to lead. But really the best leaders are the players. When they lead themselves and this figure it out, as long as I make sure there's no finger pointing or this guy should have -- or this side should have been this good or that good, which I feel good about, so I'll be really curious to see which players on our team step up and start taking more leadership in times like this. That's what I'm going to be observing. I'm going to be checking that out, and I'll be curious to see where this goes. That's where that's at."

You talked about being more productive on 1st down, kind of a struggle at the beginning of the game, but then you had two series, eight yards on 1st down, 2nd and 2, 3rd and then a punt, short yardage situations seemed to be an issue today, keeping your team on the field. What do you do when you reflect on those situations?

"Was the first one coming -- one of them we had my headset totally went out, so we're giving some of our no-huddle calls. Not that that's an excuse, but the other one I think we had a throw over the middle on 3rd and 2 that we didn't catch, right, so again, we've got to -- when you have a chance to make a play, when it's your job to make a block, when it's your job to make a throw, when it's your job to do it, you do it. When it's my job to call a play, you do it. You call the right play and you put them in the best situation possible, and until we start recognizing that and understanding that, then nothing is going to change. But something has got to change, and I'll say this, something will change. I don't know what it is, and you guys may not know, maybe you will, maybe you won't, but something will change because it's not good enough right now."