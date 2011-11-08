Chevis, Oubre Named Chevron/Saints Teachers of the Week

The Chevron/Saints Teachers of the Week from St. John Parish were recognized at the Saints home game versus the Bucs this past Sunday for their outstanding commitment to the development and education of the students at their respective schools.

Bridgette Oubre started her teaching career in her hometown of LaPlace in St. John Parish, but is currently the Kindergarten teacher at Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Southeastern University and has been awarded several honors, but was most recently recognized as her school's teacher of the quarter. Bridgette's hope is to be a positive influence on all of her students and strives to make learning a fun and memorable experience for each of them.

Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education from Southern University of New Orleans and a Master of arts degree in Educational Administration from the University of New Orleans, Helane Chevis has been teaching in St. John Parish for five years. The New Orleans native and third generation educator focuses on applying real-world applications in her classroom. Helane currently teaches 10th grade English at East St. John High School and, among several other honors, was recognized as the teacher of the year at her school.